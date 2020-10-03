Big Game will be day after Thanksgiving, PAC-12 releases college football schedule

article

This year's Big Game will be played the day after Thanksgiving.

The PAC-12 conference released its football schedule on Saturday morning.

Cal will host Stanford at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 27. Cal beat Stanford last November, snapping a 9-game losing streak to the Cardinal.

Each university will play a 7-game interconference schedule, beginning on Saturday, November 7.

Cal will host the Washington Huskies, while Stanford will be on the road in Eugene, Oregon, to take on the Oregon Ducks.

Cal will have 3 home games against Washington, Stanford and Oregon. Cal will travel to Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State.

Stanford's 3 home games are against Colorado, Washington State and Oregon State.

All 12 schools will play a seventh game during championship week on December 18 and 19.

The PAC-12 had followed the Big 10 conference and postponed fall sports, due to health concerns for student athletes, and worries that the coronavirus would spread among each campus.

But PAC-12 and university administrators reversed course, and voted to resume fall sports, including football, after negotiating a deal with diagnostic testing company, Quidel Corporation, to implement up to daily, rapid testing for all student-athletes competing in close-contact sports. Conference commissioner Larry Scott had called it a "game changer."

The conference announced that Quidel’s Sofia 2 testing machines and tests were expected to be delivered to each athletic department by the end of September.

The conference acknowledges if games are postponed due to positive coronavirus tests, it will be difficult for schools to make up those games during the season, before the college football playoff committee selects the nation's top four teams to compete for a national championship. The semifinals will take place on January 1 in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl games. The national championship game will be played on Monday, January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.