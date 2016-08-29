Blog: 49ers should cut Colin Kaepernick

article

Like it or not, Colin Kaepernick should not be a member of the San Francisco 49ers when the rosters are trimmed to 53 on September 3rd.

It has absolutely nothing to do with his decision to sit for the national anthem. I had been considering Kaepernick's future for several days leading up to Friday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers. I saw all I needed to see in his on the field performance, before his decision to sit for the national anthem blew up and I became aware of it.

I tweeted about it right after his second drive, which ended when he scrambled on a 3rd and long and came up short.

Three Kaepernick drives led to three 49ers punts. His stat line was atrocious. Two completions on six attempts for 14 yards to go with 4 rushes for 18 yards.

49ers head coach Chip Kelly has used the phrase "repetitive accuracy" when talking about what a quarterback needs more times than I can count since he entered the NFL with Philadelphia in 2013.

Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick has shown us time and time again that he lacks any type of accuracy more often than not.

Blaine Gabbert doesn't give the 49ers a great chance to win, but, of the quarterbacks on the roster, he does give them their best chance to win.

The 49ers are likely to struggle this year because the talent across the roster is lacking. If Kaepernick is on the roster, many in the fan base will undoubtedly call for Kaepernick to get a shot to play. That will only exacerbate the 49ers issues.

The 49ers should ride the year out with Gabbert, and take a hard look at the quarterback position again in the off-season.

Kaepernick isn't a part of their future. It's time to move on.