Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco Giants as special advisor

The Brief Bruce Bochy has rejoined the San Francisco Giants as a special advisor to baseball operations, marking his return to the organization he led to three World Series titles. The 70-year-old will assist on both the baseball and business sides, according to the organization. Bochy most recently managed the Texas Rangers, but parted ways with the franchise in September.



The San Francisco Giants on Monday announced that former manager Bruce Bochy has rejoined the organization as a special advisor to baseball operations.

The team said Bochy, 70, will contribute to both the baseball and business sides of operations.

"Having Boch back in the organization means a great deal to all of us," said Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey. "His experience, leadership, and feel for the game are unmatched, and his perspective will be invaluable as we continue building towards sustained success."

Bochy: ‘Excited to reconnect’

What they're saying:

Bochy said he’s thrilled to return to the franchise.

"I couldn't be more excited to reconnect with the giants organization and so many familiar faces," he said. "This organization and city mean a lot to me and my family, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute in any way I can."

Bochy had been manager of the Texas Rangers for three years, but he and the organization decided to part ways in September.

Before that, he managed the Giants for 13 seasons, guiding them to three World Series championships from 2010-14 before bidding farewell to the organization in 2019. That followed 12 seasons and another National League pennant with the Padres.

Bochy has a career record of 2,251-2,264 over his 28 seasons, with those wins ranking sixth among all managers — the five ahead of him are all in the Hall of Fame. No managers in the past 60 years have more than Bochy’s four World Series titles, and the only ones all-time with more are Joe McCarthy, Casey Stengel and Connie Mack.