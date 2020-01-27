Californians buying more Super Bowl LIV tickets

Californians love football and are willing to travel near and far to cheer on their favorite teams.

According to the online ticket exchange site StubHub, the majority of ticket sales for the 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup have been from Califonia.

StubHub said that initially, fans in Kansas and Missouri were buying more tickets than Californias. But now, sales from California have increased by 200 percent and account for 22% of overall ticket sales.

The average price for a Super Bowl LIV ticket is $6,539.