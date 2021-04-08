Chase Center will allow Warriors fans in the stands starting April 23

article

The Golden State Warriors are eager to welcome back fans to Chase Center, and it seems that will happen soon.

Starting April 23, fans will be allowed to attend in-person games at the arena, but state regulations only allow up to 35% capacity.

The venue will also require fans to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Fans who purchase tickets more than seven days before a game will be eligible to receive an at-home COVID test at no cost. Tests must be taken within 48 hours of a game.