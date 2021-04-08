Chase Center will allow Warriors fans in the stands starting April 23
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - The Golden State Warriors are eager to welcome back fans to Chase Center, and it seems that will happen soon.
Starting April 23, fans will be allowed to attend in-person games at the arena, but state regulations only allow up to 35% capacity.
The venue will also require fans to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test.
Fans who purchase tickets more than seven days before a game will be eligible to receive an at-home COVID test at no cost. Tests must be taken within 48 hours of a game.