Chelsea FC, Wrexham AFC rematch to be held at Levi's Stadium

British soccer clubs Chelsea FC and Wrexham AFC will face off once more in Santa Clara this summer, according to a press release from TEG Sport.

The match is set for July 24 at Levi's Stadium. The two teams last played in front of a sold-out crowd in Chapel Hill, N.C. where Chelsea topped Wrexham 5 to nil.

"It is great to be playing Wrexham once again, following the success of last year’s encounter in Chapel Hill. We look forward to playing in front of our loyal supporters based in California at the Levi’s® Stadium, which is sure to create a wonderful atmosphere," said Chelsea F.C. Chief Executive Officer, Chris Jurasek.

Chelsea is known worldwide as one of the top football franchises. The team earned a FIFA World Cup title in 2021 when they beat out a team from Brazil.

Wrexham AFC gained notoriety after their new owner, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds joined the team. A documentary serires on FX titled "Welcome to Wrexham" earned five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Wrexham is expected to play three matches in the United States this summer as part of the team's "Wrex Coast Tour."

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said, "We’re looking forward to returning to the United States for our summer tour, and the match at Levi’s® Stadium against Chelsea promises to be an exciting and memorable occasion – as well as an important part of our pre-season preparations. It was a great privilege to meet fans in the US last summer, and we’re excited to see more of our passionate supporters in San Francisco in July."

The pre-sale for tickets to the match begins Monday, March 11 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The general public will be able to buy tickets on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m.