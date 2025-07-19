Convent and Stuart Hall High School will be transitioning from 8-man to 11-man football

The Brief Convent and Stuart Hall High School wants a new challenge. Former Stanford graduate assistant Greg Mangan is their new head football coach. Knights defensive backs and wide receivers coach Trayvon Hicks has the formula for success.



Convent and Stuart Hall High School in San Francisco will be transitioning from 8-man to 11-man football for the first time in their program history.

Here's a breakdown of what exactly 8-man football is:

"If you picture 11 on the field, just remove the offensive tackles on either end and then remove a slot receiver and then, on defense, for us, it's going to be defensive linemen, a linebacker and a DB and you just remove them off the field, but actually, structurally, it's actually similar" Said Greg Mangan.

Mangan is the Convent and Stuart Hall Knights' new head football coach after spending 9 years with Stanford as a graduate assistant, and most recently he taught and coached at St. Ignatius.

He's taking over a program that's had success in 8-man football with 6 league championships and 4 North Coast Section runner-up finishes since 2010.

Coach Mangan believes it was time to test their dominance in a more traditional style of football.

"Just being around our athletes and coaching staff, I think we just wanted a challenge, and I think that's what drew me to it because everyone from our school president at Convent and Stuart Hall High school was excited about playing 11-man and just seeing if we can push ourselves to be better" said Mangan.

Why you should care:

Nico Rivera will be a senior defensive lineman this upcoming season. He says the team is excited about this opportunity to play in tougher competition and possibly give them more chances to play at the next level.

"8-man is not taken seriously, 11-man obviously is more. I know a lot of people want to be recruited on our team right now, so it can help them out" said Rivera.

The Knights defensive backs and wide receivers coach is Trayvon Hicks, who is an all-time great in their football program.

Hicks was able to play college football at City College of San Francisco and Tabor College in Kansas.

Last season, he helped a pair of skill players earn football scholarships, and he hopes this team can follow his formula to success.

"One of my key things is to pay attention to details. If I'm telling you to be man up, make sure you're square and inside and just paying attention to real football details" said Hicks.

What's next:

The Knights will open up the season at Washington high school on August 23rd.