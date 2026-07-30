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Deebo Samuel returns to 49ers on reported one-year deal

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco 49ers
Published July 30, 2026 6:27 PM PDT
Published July 30, 2026 6:27 PM PDT
49er Deebo Samuel gets new jersey number
49er Deebo Samuel gets new jersey number

49er Deebo Samuel gets new jersey number

49er Deebo Samuel gets new jersey number.

SAN FRANCISCO - Former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is returning to San Francisco after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to reports.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, bringing the veteran receiver back to the Bay Area.

Samuel returns after one season with Commanders

The 30-year-old became a free agent after spending one season with the Washington Commanders. Samuel previously played six seasons with the 49ers, where he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and helped lead the team to multiple deep playoff runs.

The Source: This story was written based on a report from ESPN's Ian Rapoport.

San Francisco 49ers