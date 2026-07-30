Deebo Samuel returns to 49ers on reported one-year deal

Former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is returning to San Francisco after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to reports.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, bringing the veteran receiver back to the Bay Area.

Samuel returns after one season with Commanders

The 30-year-old became a free agent after spending one season with the Washington Commanders. Samuel previously played six seasons with the 49ers, where he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and helped lead the team to multiple deep playoff runs.