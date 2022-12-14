Draymond Green has fan ejected from Warriors game

article

Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green said he received a death threat from a fan during the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Video from the game shows Green engaging in a heated conversation with the fan while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot a free throw. Shortly after the interaction, Green approached the referees and could be seen pointing toward the fan.

SEE ALSO: Meet the 11-year-old football fanatic inspiring Cal's Golden Bears

Following a short conversation, security guards came on to the court and escorted the fan out of the arena.

Following the game, Green told reporters "I was this close to diving back and like diving all the way in," Green said. "But just went back and told the official. And when I told the official what he said, he was like "oh, he got to get out of here."

The NBA is reportedly investigating the incident.