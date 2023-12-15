Ex-NFL star Frank Gore earns degree almost 20 years after leaving college

article

Frank Gore racked up plenty of accolades during a stellar 16-year career in the NFL, and now he has added a new accomplishment to his resume.

The former Pro Bowl running back earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts on Dec. 14 from the University of Miami after nearly 19 years, the Miami Herald reported.

Gore attended the school from 2001 to 2004, where he was a star for the Hurricanes. However, injuries impacted his college career, but he still finished his career with 1,945 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, which led to his induction into the school's Hall of Fame in 2018.

FILE-Frank Gore #3 of the University of Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball as A.J. Nicholson #54 of the Florida State Seminoles tries to block him in the first half on September 10, 2004 at the Orange Bowl Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Coral Gables, Florida, native was selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for 10 years and is still the team's all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards, according to CBS Sports.

He played 16 seasons in the league and retired in 2020 amassing more than 16,000 career rushing yards, which is the third all-time in NFL history, NFL.com noted.

Gore was also a five-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Gore's son, Frank Jr., plays running back for Southern Mississippi, and is entering the NFL draft in 2024.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



