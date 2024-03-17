Fans gather across Bay Area to watch Bay FC win 1st game

Hundreds of people gathered at watch parties throughout the Bay Area to see Bay FC get their first win. The Bay Area’s newest pro women’s soccer team beat Los Angeles 1-0 in L.A.

J-Town Pizza in San Jose was packed earlier Sunday with new and long-time soccer fans who celebrated the team’s first win and women’s pro soccer in the Bay Area.

For soccer fans, Bay FC’s first win on Sunday against Los Angeles was the great start to the season they expected.

"This league has just gotten so exciting, so interesting and the fact that we get a team and I get to go to games, and just celebrate these women and just be entertained. I’m so happy, I’m so excited!" said Christina Catron of East Palo Alto.

"The goalkeeping, the defense at the end to bring home the victory. It was inspirational," said Sean Bland of Santa Clara.

Hosted by supporter group Bridge Brigade, fans in San Jose crowded into J-Town Pizza Co to watch the inaugural game, buy team merchandise and cheer on star players like Asisat Oshoala who scored the team’s first, game-winning goal.

"Her and a couple of other ones, Racheal Kundananji, Princess, Scarlet Camberos. They’re such big names, so anybody that follows NWSL definitely knows their names," said Jennifer Purvis, Bridge Brigade co-founder and president.

Bay FC was founded by four women’s soccer legends: Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton, Brandi Chastain and Leslie Osborne. Fans say the long, storied history of women’s soccer in the Bay Area has set the winning foundation they want to see Bay FC continue.

"It’s hard to get that first win. They have that under the belt now and a great goal. The class of that finish was amazing," said Bland.

"I grew up playing all kinds of sports. The Bay Area is a hub, especially for women’s soccer. So for them to bring us a team, I’m so thankful to the founders for bringing us a team," said Purvis.

Bay FC will play its first home game on March 30 against Houston at San Jose’s PayPal Park.