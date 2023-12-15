Giants finalize $113m deal with Korean star Jung Hoo Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KTVU) — The San Francisco Giants introduced South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on Friday, a day after finalizing a $113 million, six-year contract with the KBO star.

Lee has the right to opt out of the deal after four seasons and $72 million to become a free agent.

He gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million next season, $16 million in 2025, $22 million each in 2026 and ‘27 and $20.5 million apiece in 2028 and ’29.

Lee, a South Korean MVP and the son of a former MVP, will immediately fill a huge need likely in center field for the Giants, who have missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.