Giants resume workouts following COVID-19 testing delays

The San Francisco Giants will continue summer practice Thursday after shutting down earlier this week while they awaited the results of coronavirus tests.

Players were back on the field Wednesday after finally receiving the COVID-19 test results that were administered over the weekend. It took four days to get the results, which all came back negative.

“Now we're back into a rhythm,” said first-year manager Kapler said. “We tested on Monday [and] we had gotten the majority of the results already. We tested again today and we expect a 24-to 48-hour turnaround. Things feel like they’re on track right now.”

Kapler believes testing delays will be fixed before the season starts in just a few weeks.

