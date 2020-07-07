Giants temporarily suspend workouts at Oracle Park, pending test results

article

The San Francisco Giants have temporarily suspended workouts at Oracle Park as the team hits pause until they receive COVID-19 test results from last weekend, the team announced Tuesday.

The Giants are now added to the growing list of teams, including the Oakland A’s, who have had workouts interrupted because of testing issues.

Players are to be tested every two days and test results are expected to be available within 24 to 48 hours under MLB protocols ahead of the pandemic-shortened season. Complications with testing, including shipping and receiving, impacted teams around the league over the holiday weekend.

Some of the game’s top players have expressed frustrations with testing issues. Giants catcher Buster Posey on Saturday described concern surrounding MLB’s capacity to create a safe workplace for players. The all-star did not rule out the chance for sitting the 60-game season out.

“I’ve thought about it and talked about it with my wife quite a bit,” said Posey, per the Mercury News. “I think there’s still some reservation on my end. I think I want to see how things progress here over the next couple of weeks.”

On Monday, the Giants announced two more individuals within the organization have tested positive.