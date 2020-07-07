Giants confirm two more 'individuals' test positive for COVID-19

The San Francisco Giants have announced two more people at their summer camp at Oracle Park have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been placed in self-isolation.

The Giants did not publicly identify them and issued a statement suggesting one or both could be coaches or other team staff members.

The team said no additional positive tests were recorded from results they received Monday.

“The impacted individuals have been placed in self-isolation and will continue until MLB protocols for discontinuing isolation have been satisfied,” the release said.



Giants’ pitcher Luis Madero is already under quarantine after testing positive for the virus before camp began.

