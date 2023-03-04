Longtime 49ers kicker Robbie Gould expected to leave the team: ESPN

article

Legendary San Francisco 49ers kicker, Robbie Gould, is expected to leave the team later this month, according to ESPN's Adam Schedfter.

"Robbie Gould said today that, as much as he enjoyed his last six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency later this month and be kicking elsewhere in 2023," Schefter tweeted.

40-year-old Gould has been in San Francisco since 2007.

He ranks 8th all time in field goals made and field goal percentage.

In the playoffs, he has never missed a point after attempt or field goal.

The 49ers do not have another kicker on their roster.