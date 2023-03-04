Expand / Collapse search

Longtime 49ers kicker Robbie Gould expected to leave the team: ESPN

By KTVU staff
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Legendary San Francisco 49ers kicker, Robbie Gould, is expected to leave the team later this month, according to ESPN's Adam Schedfter. 

"Robbie Gould said today that, as much as he enjoyed his last six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency later this month and be kicking elsewhere in 2023," Schefter tweeted. 

40-year-old Gould has been in San Francisco since 2007. 

He ranks 8th all time in field goals made and field goal percentage. 

In the playoffs, he has never missed a point after attempt or field goal. 

The 49ers do not have another kicker on their roster. 