Oakland Athletics reportedly miss April rent payment citing COVID-19

The Oakland Athletics reportedly missed their $1.2 million rent payment owed to the Coliseum.

According to the East Bay Times, the payment was due on April 1, but team executives said they had "no ability to pay" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Gardner, the interim head of the Coliseum Authority, told the newspaper outlet the A's refused to pay since they were not able to use the stadium to even generate revenue.

Don't forget to download the KTVU mobile app

A lawyer for the A's said it was not clear the Coliseum would even be available because there were plans to use the stadium as an emergency site for coronavirus patients.

The team could face penalties for not making the payment on time.

The A's had planned to open its new stadium at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square, but given the ongoing pandemic that is likely delayed.

