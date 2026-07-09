Oakland Roots to leave Coliseum after 2026 season

The Brief The Oakland Roots announced they will leave the Oakland Coliseum after the 2026 season. The Coliseum has served as the club's home since last season and was always intended to be a temporary venue. The team is searching for an interim home while pursuing a permanent stadium for the Roots and Oakland Soul.



The Oakland Coliseum has served as the home stadium for the Oakland Roots since last season. However, the club announced Thursday that it will conclude its run at the venue after the 2026 season.

The team said the Coliseum was always intended to be a temporary home as the organization works toward securing a permanent venue.

Club honors Coliseum's legacy

What they're saying:

The Roots said it has been an honor to be part of the Coliseum's legacy.

"This place has given Oakland generations of unforgettable sports memories, and we are honored to be part of its legacy. From our sold-out return in 2025 to this final run in 2026, the Coliseum will always be part of our story," the club said.

Search underway for next home

What's next:

The Roots said they are actively searching for an interim venue while continuing to pursue a permanent home for both the Oakland Roots and their sister club, the Oakland Soul.

The club has seven regular-season home matches remaining at the Coliseum and is encouraging fans to celebrate with a a memorable sendoff.