USMNT faces Belgium without Balogun

The Brief The U.S. Men’s National Team has advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 and will face Belgium on Monday night in Seattle. The Americans will be without star striker Folarin Balogun, who is suspended following a red card in the team's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. With Balogun and his team-leading three goals sidelined, the U.S. will look to Christian Pulisic and midfielder Weston McKennie to spark the attack against an experienced Belgian squad.



The U.S. Men’s National Team punched its ticket to the World Cup Round of 16, setting up a knockout match against Belgium this Monday in Seattle.

However, the Americans will have to navigate the powerhouse matchup without their most productive offensive weapon.

Star striker Folarin Balogun will miss Monday's match following a red card received during the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun has been the focal point of the American attack throughout the tournament, netting a team-high three goals.

Despite the devastating roster blow, the U.S. squad maintains confidence in its depth as preparation turns toward Monday.

The next man up

With Balogun sidelined, increased pressure will fall on veteran star Christian Pulisic. Additionally, midfielder Weston McKennie is expected to play an even larger role in generating offensive momentum.

McKennie, who has started every World Cup match thus far, has served as the energetic engine of the American roster.

In the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, McKennie recorded five line-breaking passes—four more than any of his teammates, according to FIFA.

"The expectation is already Pulisic is a vital piece to what we do in the attack," said Kacey White, a soccer analyst for MLS on Apple TV. "Now Weston McKennie on both sides of the ball, he has even more ability to attack. I think he’s going to come up with a big goal at some point... if he can keep doing what he’s doing and get more opportunity in the final third."

Scouting Belgium

The Americans face a formidable, albeit aging, Belgium team.

While the Belgian squad brings extensive tournament experience to Seattle, analysts note that the U.S. can exploit their pace if they stay disciplined defensively.

"Their style of play hasn't really bothered me," White said of Belgium. "I actually compare them to Germany in that they always look good, they don't look scary. But then they have a player come in—individual players scare me and they can change games, so we have to be alert to that."

Pochettino's tactical dilemma

Questions remain about how U.S. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino will adjust his starting XI to replace Balogun.

Pochettino has multiple tactical options, including starting traditional forwards Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright, or potentially shifting Pulisic into a "false nine" role.

Pochettino is expected to keep his tactical adjustments close to the chest until lineups are submitted ahead of Monday night's kickoff.