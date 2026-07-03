Six World Cup games in Bay Area have big impact on businesses

The Brief Local business Clara's Junction near Levi's Stadium says World Cup brought a week's worth of business on game days. San Francisco Travel and Visit San José say the World Cup business boost comes after a great start to 2026 with Super Bowl LX and other events. Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor says celebrations will continue with World Cup quarterfinal watch parties at the Santa Clara Convention Center and Night Markets.



The Bay Area hosted six World Cup games, and local residents and businesses say it brought a welcome economic boost to the region.

Just a few pitch-lengths away from the World Cup games at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium or Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the restaurant and bar Clara's Junction was decked out in its football finest.

Henry Hiatt, General Manager of Clara's Junction, says they expanded their hours from five days a week, to seven days a week during the World Cup. He says it has been exhausting, but also exciting for the business that has only been open 2 years.

The fever pitch of soccer fans has netted his restaurant and many others a great boost in business.

"It's been fantastic. Just in general, we've had double the sales of a normal day and on game days it's about a week's worth of additional sales every time they play," Hiatt said.

Fans' reactions

What they're saying:

Outside the stadium, people came from around the Bay Area and the world to take some final snapshots outside the venue, which still had large FIFA signs wrapped around the stadium.

Fans said it is great to see small businesses benefiting.

"I did see a lot of vendors, especially around San Pedro Square," Maria Muñoz, a San José fan said.

"I'm spending on local businesses so it's for a good cause," Mauricio Rivera, a Hollister fan, said.

"I think it brings a lot of unity within the Bay Area and, yeah, it helps a lot of local businesses and the local economy," Fernando Rivera of San José said.

"A lot of money to the Bay. Really great for that," Antonio Muñoz of San José said.

A banner year of sporting events

Big picture view:

Throughout the Bay Area, the World Cup's financial kick comes after a run of other big events in 2026, including Super Bowl LX.

"Because of some of those big events, World Cup, Super Bowl, NBA All-star, labor is in that bucket, that does nothing but help us because of all the advertising we get out of it," Anne Marie Presutti, CEO of San Francisco Travel, said.

The South Bay also benefited with watch parties such as the San Pedro Square site, drawing local and out-of-town fans.

Visit San José President and CEO John LaFortune says the World Cup will add to what has been a great year so far, with 2026 already bringing in record dollars.

"San José hotels had their best February and March on record, and first quarter hotel revenue surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time," LaFortune said.

Residents' reaction

Local perspective:

Some nearby neighbors said they were relieved the traffic, crowd-control and security for the World Cup games went smoothly.

"It can be a little scary with such big events happening, and I feel like they held it well locally and countywide. It's been safe and secure," Jackie Schwartz, a Sunnyvale resident who lives near the stadium, said. Schwartz and spouse Jessica Schwartz said the World Cup seemed to bring people together and created a positive atmosphere in the neighborhoods and at work.

Clara's Junction and other businesses are hoping to hang on to that momentum. The restaurant plans to be open every game day until the World Cup ends.

Call for more events in Santa Clara

What's next:

Some people said they were disappointed there weren't more activities in Santa Clara, with San José and San Francisco holding big events that drew people away from the stadium.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor responded with a statement that reads in part:

"Much of our city’s energy and resources were focused on stadium operations, public safety, and the fan experience. Now we’re shifting our focus to community celebrations during the knockout rounds. We kicked things off yesterday with a full day of World Cup watch parties at the Alamo Drafthouse, and next we’ll welcome fans to quarterfinal watch parties at the Santa Clara Convention Center, followed by our Night Market weekend culminating in a community watch party for the World Cup Final."