Bay Area celebrates semiquincentennial with concerts and historic naval ships

The Brief The Oakland Municipal Band kicked off its season at Lakeside Park, continuing a Fourth of July tradition since 1912. The USS Hornet Museum in Alameda welcomed crowds to celebrate the community alongside the aircraft carrier's military history. Visitors played classic lawn games on the historic flight deck where the Apollo 11 astronauts first arrived after the moon landing.



Bay Area residents marked a major milestone this Fourth of July, combining local heritage with national pride as the United States celebrated its 250th anniversary.

In Oakland, the historic Oakland Municipal Band kicked off its season with a free patriotic concert at Lakeside Park.

The ensemble has been performing at the exact same location on Independence Day since 1912.

What they're saying:

"Happy 250th! Oakland and America," said lifelong resident and event co-organizer Lisa Ruhland, who attended dressed in red, white, and blue.

Organizers noted that the performance, filled with traditional Americana, also highlighted the region's diverse roots.

"Just listen to the names of the composers," said Lisa Hire, vice-chair of the Friends of the Oakland Municipal Band. "They reflect the immigrant nature of America."

Dig deeper:

Across the estuary in Alameda, crowds gathered aboard the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum.

The aircraft carrier, commissioned in 1943, has a legacy deeply intertwined with both American military history and space exploration.

The ship famously served as the prime recovery vessel for the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969 after they completed the first moon landing.

Today, the museum showcases its modern history alongside its roots: a model of the original 1775 revolutionary-era USS Hornet—a small, 10-gun sloop—is on display.

"We are celebrating community and the history of the ship," said Russell Moore, the museum's chief experience officer.

The shipboard event balanced education with classic holiday recreation, allowing families to explore the historic flight deck before winding down with games of cornhole overlooking the San Francisco Bay.