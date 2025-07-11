Oakland track team qualifies for Junior Olympics

article

The Brief 12 athletes qualified for the USATF Junior Olympics and two qualify for the AAU Junior Olympics They currently can only support with housing, which is around $6500. 98% of their athletes attend Oakland schools.



East Oakland Track Group, Inc., a non-profit, has 12 athletes qualified for the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics in Savannah, Georgia and two qualify for the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas.

Multiple kids in their program are highly ranked in their respective meets. The organization is raising funds so every athlete can make the trip and represent our city with pride.

They currently have a GoFundMe set up for $10,000 so they can provide travel, housing, transportation, and food for their athletes. Currently, they can only support with housing, which is around $6,500.

The program believes this is a big deal for the city of Oakland since they have athletes representing on big stages across the country.

The Junior Olympics will be on July 21st and July 26th.