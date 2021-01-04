Raiders running back Josh Jacobs arrested for DUI in Vegas

article

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning in Las Vegas for driving under the influence hours after the team beat the Broncos in Denver.

Jacobs, who scored the winning touchdown Sunday, was involved in a single-car crash at approximately 4:40 a.m. near the McCarran airport connector. Police responded and found the Pro Bowl running back impaired, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The 22-year-old who surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season on Sunday was booked at the Clark County Detention Center after receiving treatment for minor injuries at an area hospital, officials said.

He was released from custody and has a court appearance scheduled for March 8, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Jacobs ran for 89 yards on 15 carries and he scored two touchdowns in Sunday's fourth quarter to help lift the Raiders to a 32-31 win.

The Raiders have not yet released a statement.

