Report: Shanahan & Lynch in line for contract extensions

article

Even before Super Bowl LIV kicks off late Sunday afternoon, the 49ers are reportedly working on extending the contracts of head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

The NFL Network cites sources indicating that both men "could receive lucrative extensions before the start of the 2020 season in September."

Football reporter, Ian Rapoport, says the team plans to reward the duo, as 49ers owner Jed York is thrilled with the culture inside the organzation, and how the duo works together.

Rapoport recalls Lynch impressing York and team executive Paraag Marathe, when the former star defensive back interviewed for the general manager's job three years ago.

Lynch, who was a Fox football analyst at the time, dined at York's house, and presented him with a detailed plan on reshaping the team and reinvigorating the franchise.

During Kyle Shanahan's second interview with the 49ers, he met the team's four final GM candidates.

His chemistry with Lynch shined through. Lynch told Rapoport, "there was alignment."

Advertisement

Lynch added that when the team gave personality tests to all of its coaching and general manager candidates, "Kyle's and mine were almost directly in sync."

York eventually hired both Shanahan and Lynch to lead the team -- giving both men, 6-year contracts, far longer than most NFL deals.





