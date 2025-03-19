Saint Mary's Gaels head to Ohio for NCAA Tournament

The Brief The Saint Mary's College Gaels departed today for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament in Cleveland, Ohio. They are the only team from the Bay Area to compete. Residents of Moraga, where the school is based, came out to see the players off.



The Saint Mary's College Gaels departed for Cleveland, Ohio this morning, where they'll be one of 68 teams vying for first place in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's 2025 Men's basketball tournament.

The Gaels are the only team from the Bay Area competing in the tournament, which kicks off on March 18. The team's first game will take place March 21, against the Vanderbilt University Commodores.

The road thus far

Blood, sweat and tears:

Just making it into the tournament is an accomplishment in its own right, coach Randy Bennett said.

"It’s so hard to get to," Bennett said. "It’s a lot of anxiety and stress, a lot of work, blood, sweat and tears to get to it. Once you get to it, it never gets old."

Bennett, who has coached the team for over 20 years, said this team he'll never forget. has leaders

"I don't know if I'll ever coach three seniors who are more squared away, or more committed to the school and our program," Bennett said.

Competing in the NCAA tournament is as high stakes as it gets for a college basketball team, so each player is leaning on their pre-game rituals now more than ever.

Senoir Augustas Marčiulionis, the Gael's guard, said music is key to his warm-up.

"Recently I've been listening to a lot of Kendrick (Lamar)," Marčiulionis said. "I listen to all sorts of music, but Kendrick is my go-to guy before the game."

The Lithuania-born Marčiulionis joined the Gaels in 2021, but he has deep roots in the Bay Area. His father is NBA Hall of Famer and former Golden State Warrior Šarūnas Marčiulionis

Local support

What they're saying:

Residents of the city of Moraga, where Saint Mary's is based, turned out Wednesday morning to see the team off. They were joined by current and former members of the school's staff.

Even city mayor Steve Woehlke was on-scene to wish the team well.

"Moraga is so proud of the Gaels, and the school," Woelhke said. "It’s a great school it's a real asset, it’s one of the defining features of Moraga."

A live-watch party for the Gaels' first game will be hosted on-campus at the St. Mary's 1928 Pub on Friday at 12:15.