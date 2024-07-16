San Francisco 49er looking to leave the Bay Area, reports say

A 49er is looking for a way to leave San Francisco behind, according to a post from NFL Network.

All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the team, a reporter for the network posted on X.

Aiyuk has attempted to receive an extension from the team, but the Niners have been playing hard to get. The team has been negotiating with the star receiver for months, while Aiyuk skipped the voluntary portion of the season.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) looks for a way around Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during the second half of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Aiyuk is set to play on the fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season and wants a long-term contract that would pay him significantly more money based on his production so far in his career. Several of the top receivers have contracts in the $25 million a year range.

Aiyuk was a key part of San Francisco’s offense last season as he formed a great connection with quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KTVU for updates.