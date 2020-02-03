San Francisco 49ers arrive back in Bay Area after Super Bowl loss

The San Francisco 49ers arrived back in the Bay Area on Monday after their 31-20 loss against the Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

The team landed at San Jose International Airport around 2:02 p.m. as faithful fans waited nearby to welcome them.

The Niners had a remarkable turnaround in Sunday's game but stumbled at the end and lost to the Chiefs.

“It was a great season,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “I can’t take anything away from what we’ve done. To go 4-12 and then go to the Super Bowl and have a chance to win in it, it’s one of those things that will hurt for a while. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we’re better.”

The 49ers were looking to claim a sixth Lombardi trophy and join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only NFL teams with six Super Bowl titles.