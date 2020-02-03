Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco 49ers arrive back in Bay Area after Super Bowl loss

Aja Seldon
The San Francisco 49ers are back home in the Bay Area after their Super Bowl LIV upset.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - The San Francisco 49ers arrived back in the Bay Area on Monday after their 31-20 loss against the Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV. 

The team landed at San Jose International Airport around 2:02 p.m. as faithful fans waited nearby to welcome them. 

The Niners had a remarkable turnaround in Sunday's game but stumbled at the end and lost to the Chiefs.

“It was a great season,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “I can’t take anything away from what we’ve done. To go 4-12 and then go to the Super Bowl and have a chance to win in it, it’s one of those things that will hurt for a while. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we’re better.”

The 49ers were looking to claim a sixth Lombardi trophy and join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the only NFL teams with six Super Bowl titles. 