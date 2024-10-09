Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco 49ers Place Talanoa Hufanga On Injured Reserved

Published  October 9, 2024 9:03pm PDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - It has been a roller-coaster ride when it comes to Talanoa Hufanga's health in the last year.

The San Francisco 49ers announced today that they're placing the former all-pro safety on injured serve. Hufanga suffered a wrist injury that involved ligament tears in the week 5 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Hufanga. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected Hufanga to be out for at least a month on Monday during a conference call. In week 3, Hufanga made his 2024 debut after recovering from a torn acl in 2023. Then he sustained an ankle injury in practice before the 49ers-Patriots matchup in week 4. 

Rookie safety, Malik Mustapha is expected to take his place until he returns.

