San Francisco 49ers seek first 4-0 start since 1990

The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated. The team is 3-0 and trying to snag their fourth win against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium Monday night.

If the Niners win, it will be the team's first 4-0 start since 1990 and their 49th win on Monday Night Football.

The New England Patriots are the only other team in the NFL with an undefeated record.

“All our eyes are on Cleveland we know we’re going against a very good team. It’s always fun to play on Monday night because you know everyone is watching. The guys get excited for that so that’s where it is different,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Monday Night Football means it'll be one of the biggest nationally televised games at Levi’s in recent years.

The Niners are coming off a bye week as players prepare to take on the Browns for the first time since 2015. In that game, the Browns beat the Niners 24 to 10.

The pressure is on for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He gets his start on a primetime stage for the first time Monday.

He told reporters about the importance of keeping the momentum of this winning streak going, “I think it’s always important every week try not to put more emphasis on one game but just try to go 1-0 every week, this week is no different. Got a good opponent coming in, they give us a lot of challenges explosive offense and everything. It’ll be good for us."

There's a lot to look forward to including a rally towel giveaway, a national anthem performance by three Hamilton cast members and a halftime show put on by bay area country singers Haley and Michaels.

The city of Santa Clara expects 60,000 fans to pack the stadium so traffic will start backing up before 2 p.m. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m.