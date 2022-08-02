San Francisco Giants announce they're trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets

article

Just ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants announced they will send first baseman Darin Ruf to the New York Mets. In return, the Giants will receive third baseman J.D. Davis, and pitchers Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack and Thomas Szapucki.

Ruf, 36, had been with the Giants since 2020. He is batting .216 with 38 RBI's.

Davis, 29, has had a down season this year but is hitting .238 and 21 RBI's.

Davis had mixed emotions about the trade.

"It's unfortunate, but at the same time selfishly for the opportunity to play over there especially so close to home," said Davis. "I am excited, but I'm a little upset and sad that I have to say goodbye to some of these guys."

The Giants are 51-52 this season. They are in third place in the National League West as of Tuesday.