San Mateo native Atonio Mafi drafted by New England Patriots

Shoreview native and former University of California Los Angeles offensive line Atonio Mafi was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the NFL draft on April 29.

Mafi was raised in Shoreview, attending Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, and played offensive guard for the football team. During college, he started as a defensive line player before moving to offensive in his third year.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches, Mafi was among the top 10 picked in the fifth round. He joins Bay Area natives Jake Haener and Isaiah Foskey in the 2023 draft.

UCLA reported Mafi was a three-star recruit and was ranked 65th for offensive guard in the country while he was in high school. He was also named Central Coast Section Co-Offensive Player of the Year during his time with the Padres.

Atonio Mafi. Courtesy from the NFL.

Friends tell KTVU Mafi was selected by Bill Belichick because "they had so much success with Tom Brady who also graduated from Junipero Serra High School."

He follows in his cousin's footsteps: Devin Asiasi, a Cincinnati Bengals tight end who also once played for the Bruins.

Outside of football, he enjoys singing, rugby, and family outings. He earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll and the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll several times during his college years, according to UCLA.

He studied political science and attended college briefly in his native country Tonga.

KTVU has reached out to Mafi and his former high school football coach for comment.

