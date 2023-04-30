Antioch native Isaiah Foskey drafted by the New Orleans Saints

article

Antioch native and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish's defensive end Isaiah Foskey was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

Foskey was born and raised in Antioch, attending De La Salle High School in Concord, and played both tight end and defensive end for the football team.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Foskey was among the top 10 picked in the second round. Jake Haener joins him in the Saints as another Bay Area native.

While he played for the Spartans, Foskey was Team Captain in his senior year and helped earned the team several state championships.

He didn't always play football - Foskey also practiced karate, played baseball, and ran track before settling into football at age 10, getting his start with Deer Valley Youth Football.

"This is a team I talked to…fell in love with them," Foskey said in an interview with the New Orleans Saints. "This is the team I wanted to go to, I kept telling everybody."

Foskey was one of the top recruits in his class and also played in the 2019 Under Armour All-American game before becoming a defensive end for Notre Dame.

During his college career, Foskey blocked four punts, according to the NFL.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.