Danville Native, Jake Haener, drafted by the New Orleans Saints

Danville native and former Fresno State quarterback, Jake Haener, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Haener, the son of KTVU anchor Julie Haener, grew up idolizing the Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees.

Haener will head to New Orleans to back-up NFL veteran quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints also have quarterback Jameis Winston, whose contract expires at the end of this upcoming season.

Haener was a star at Monte Vista High School in Danville before committing to University of Washington and then transferring Fresno State.

In his senior year at Fresno State, Haener threw for nearly 2,900 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had a 72% completion percentage.

He was named the Senior Bowl MVP in February.