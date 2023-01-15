Expand / Collapse search

Shaq keeps his UGA championship promise to eat frogs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
They were fried and seasoned, but Shaq was true to his word. He bet Ernie Johnson on NBA on TNT he would eat frogs if Georgia beat TCU in the national championship.

ATLANTA - NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal followed through on a recent college football national championship bet.

The NBA TV personality said during an episode of "NBA on TNT" last week that he'd "eat a horned frog," if Georgia beat TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Fortunately for Georgia fans, the Bulldogs cruised to a second consecutive national title

But days passed before Shaq confirmed he'd back up his statement. Shaq finally made good on his promise on Thursday's show. 

TNT host Ernie Johnson, a University of Georgia alumnus, presented Shaq with a platter of frog legs. Shaq said he liked them after dipping the delicacy in some sauce. 

"I'm a man of my word," Shaq said.

The bet originated on Jan. 5, when O'Neal and his NBA on TNT co-stars Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were running through their usual pre-highlight banter on the show when Shaq made a comment.

"When Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat frogs," he said with a straight face. "I'll eat a horned frog."

Johnson told Shaq he'd ‘love to see it’ and the two shook hands.

Shaq was explicit, however, that the ‘frogs’ would have to be cooked.