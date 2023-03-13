Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:40 AM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PDT until WED 4:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Stanford womens basketball team lands no.1 seed in NCAA tournament

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
article

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Stanford Cardinal F Cameron Brink (22) finds an open lane during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Stanford Cardinal on November 20, 2022 at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, CA. (Photo by Larry Placido/Ic

Expand

OAKLAND calif., - The Stanford's women's basketball team earned their third consecutive number one seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday. 

The team finished 2022-23 season with a 28-5 record, though they dropped two of their last three Pac12 matchups. 

This marks the 35th consecutive year Stanford will appear in the NCAA tournament. 

The team will take on the winner of the Sacred Heart-Southern play-in game on Friday.

Stanford won't have to travel far, the game will be on their home court, at Maples Pavillion.  

The other No. 1 seeds are South Carolina, Indiana and Virginia Tech.