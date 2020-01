Anticipation for the big game on Sunday builds as the KTVU crew has landed in Miami. On Monday we took in some of the sights and sounds from Super Bowl LIV Media Day.

Our videographer Ryan Cecile took an interest in some of the 49ers fans he encountered, but Opening Night also included a moment of silence in honor of L.A. Lakers great Kobe Bryant, whose death a day earlier in a tragic helicopter crash, stunned the sporting world and beyond.