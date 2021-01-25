Super Bowl odds: Chiefs open as favorites over Buccaneers

article

Oddsmakers like Kansas City to win a second straight Super Bowl, making the Chiefs a field goal or better favorite to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Westgate Superbook and the Station Casinos chain opened the game with the Chiefs favored by 3 ½ points, with an over/under total of 57 ½ points. The William Hill chain and Circa Sports opened the Chiefs a 3-point favorite, with a total of 57 points.

With sports betting expanding across the nation, wagering on the game is expected to set records. Much of the money bet is on so-called props, where bettors can wager on hundreds of different things happening in the game, beginning with the opening coin flip.

