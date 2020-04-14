This Day in Sports History: April 14

We are still at the time of year when baseball teams would normally be celebrating opening day.

On this day in 2014, the Dodgers celebrated 65 years in the broadcast booth by Vin Scully. Scully threw out the first pitch to Sandy Koufax, and the giants proceeded to score six runs in the first inning to ruin LA’s party. The giants were winners that day 8-4.

This was a landmark day for the Major Leagues in 1969. The expansion Montreal Expos played their home opener, the first ever regular season big league game played outside the United States.

And it’s still Master’s time. In 2002, Tiger Woods made it consecutive green jackets – his third overall – and just last year, after an eleven year major tournament drought, Woods won his fifth master at the age of 43, a 14-year gap between wins at Augusta and Woods’ 15th major.

Joe Fonzi takes us back on This Day in Sports History.



