This Day in Sports History: April 15

It’s not hard to name the biggest April 15th in Giants' history. That was the day they played their first game in San Francisco.

The Giants and Dodgers both moved west in 1958 and opened the season at Seals Stadium. The Giants were 8-0 winners on that day.

Eleven years earlier on this date, Jackie Robinson had made his debut with the Dodgers when they were in Brooklyn. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier and opened the door for a generation of stars.

Fifty years later, with Robinson’s widow Rachel in attendance, the commissioner of baseball declared April 15th Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson was honored by the retirement of his number 42 throughout all of major league baseball.

