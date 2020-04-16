This Day in Sports History: April 16

On this day in 2003, Michael Jordan, as a member of the Washington Wizards closed out a career that included six NBA Championships in his 13 seasons in Chicago.

You might call April 16th the day of the no-hitter.

The Cardinals’ Bob Forsche in 1978. The Cubs' Burt Hooten in 1972, and the first of three, by Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1940.

The New York Yankees have more retired numbers than any other team in baseball.

It was on this day in 1929 that the Yankees became the Majors first team to actually wear numbers.

One of those numbers is #3, worn by Babe Ruth, who on this day in 1935 began his final season, and the only one in the National League with the Boston Braves.

Ruth homered on that day.