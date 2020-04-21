This Day in Sports History: April 21

Perfection was the order of the day on April 21, 2012. The White Sox’ Phillip Humber needed a little help to finish off the final strikeout, but when the out was made, he became the 21st pitcher in Major League history to throw a perfect game.

On this day two years ago, the A’s Sean Manea wasn’t perfect, but he cooled off the Boston Red Sox to record the seventh no-hitter in Oakland A’s history.

On this day in 1996, the Chicago Bulls closed out the regular season with their then-record 70th win. Twenty years later, the Warriors would beat that number.