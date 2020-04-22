This Day in Sports History: April 22

On this day in sports history, in 2018 the San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt made major league history.

Belt didn't win that battle on the record 21st pitch of the at bat against the Angels' Jaime Barria, but he did ultimately end up with three hits, one of them a home runner in the Giants' 4-2 win.

There weren't a lot of highlights for the Mariners in the Seattle Kingdome. Chris Bosio's no hitter on this day in 1993 was one of them.

On this day three years ago, the Golden State Warriors spotted Portland 17 points and then outscored the Portland Trailblazers by 21 points in the second half, taking a 3-0 lead in the opening road series they would sweep.

Also on this day in 1947, The Warriors were on their way to their first championship in the first season of the league that would become the NBA. The Philadelphia Warriors were winners over the Chicago Stags.