This Day in Sports History: April 24

The Warriors were rolling on their way to their second NBA Championship in three years on this day in 2017. Six Warriors hit double figures in a balanced attack that resulted in a rout of the Portland Trailblazers, and sweep of that first round series.

On this day in 1967, the Warriors were playing in the Cow Palace, and coming up short in the NBA Finals, losing to Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2.

And the Spurs’ David Robinson was feeling it on this day in 1994, but he had help. Trailing Orlando’s Shaquille O’Neal by an average of less than a point per game, Robinson’s teammates fed him the ball all night in the regular season finale. Robinson totaled 71 points, and got that scoring title.