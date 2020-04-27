This Day in Sports History: April 27

Strange plays the order of the day for April 27. Two years ago in San Francisco, Dodger reliever, Pedro Baez came on in a 4-4 game, then stumbled during his delivery and balked home the winning run.

And three years ago in Anaheim, Kendal Graveman was on the mound for the A’s. He fields a comebacker, and tags out Ben Revere caught between third and home and then tags out Cliff Pennington for an unassisted double play.

On this day in 1994, homestead high product, Scott Erickson, threw a no-hitter for the Minnesota Twins.

And on this day in 1947, it was Babe Ruth day at Yankee Stadium. The ailing star was suffering from throat cancer. A little more than a year later, he died at the age of 53.