This Day in Sports History: April 28

Walk-off wins, the order of the day for both Bay Area teams on April 28. The A’s and orioles in 2013, and the giants and mets on a cold candlestick night in 1993.

For the Orioles, 1988 was a historically bad start for the Orioles. On this day, they lost their record 21st straight game to start the season.

And on this day in 1985, George Steinbrenner hired Billy Martin to be manager of the Yankees for the fourth time. Martin was fired at the end of that season, but was actually hired and fired a fifth time.

