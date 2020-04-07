This day in sports history: April 6

On this day in sports five years ago the Giants and A’s both opened their seasons with wins over the Diamondbacks and Rangers respectively.

Also on this day in 1977, the Mariners christened the monstrosity known as the Kingdome while Baltimore’s Camden Yards would open fifteen years later in 1992.

And on this day in 1958, the late, great Arnold Palmer one his first of an eventual four Masters Championships.

Joe Fonzi takes a look back on this day in sports history!

