This Day in Sports History: April 8

article

April 8 will always be one of the most significant days in baseball history. In 1974, Hank Aaron hit the 715th home run of his career, passing Babe Ruth and rising to the top of the all-time list.

One year later on this date, in Cleveland, Frank Robinson debuted as the major leagues’ first African American manager. And he hit a home run that day to boot.

And giant fan, how about Will Clark’s first big league at bat off Houston’s Nolan Ryan on April 8 in 1986.

Also on this day, in 2001, Tiger Woods won the masters for the second time in his career, completing a tiger slam.

And on this day in 1966, Al Davis was named the commissioner of the American Football League, a position he held until the league merged with the NFL later that year.

KTVU’s Joe Fonzi takes us back on this day in sports history:

