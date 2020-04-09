This Day in Sports History: April 9

On this day in 2016, the Warriors historic regular season run was down to its final days. In Memphis, they survived an uncharacteristic shooting night from Steph Curry, got 23 points from Draymond Green, and beat the Grizzlies by a point, upping their record to 71-9.

This is the week in which the Green Jacket is normally awarded. In 2006, Phil Mickelson won his second Masters Championship. On this day in 1972, Jack Nicklaus won his fourth of an eventual six; and in 1962, Arnold Palmer won in a three-way playoff, the third of four Masters Championships for Palmer.

In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers manager, Leo Durocher was suspended for a year, after a string of "moral shortcomings” that included gambling debts, and association with known gamblers and undiserable nightlife figures.

That’s this day in sports for Thursday, April 9, 2020!