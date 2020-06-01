This Day in Sports History: June 1

The Warriors and Cavs saw a lot of each other this time of year. On June 1, 2017, they were at it again, with the Cavs hoping miracle shots like the one by Kyrie Erving might make the difference. But behind Kevin Durant’s 38 points, the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead.

The New York Mets have been around since 1962. On this day in 2012, Johan Santana threw the first no-hitter in franchise history.

And on this day in 1979, the team that no longer exists--the Seattle Supersonics--won its only NBA championship in five games against the Washington Bullets.