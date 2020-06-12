This Day in Sports History: June 11

The magic was still all so new for the Warriors on this day five years ago. Matthew Dellavadova had no answer for Steph Curry in Cleveland. The Warriors were winners in game four of the championship series, sending it back to Oakland tied at two games each.

Oakland was also the site for baseball history on this day in 1990. Nolan Ryan made the A’s his record sixth team to be no-hit.

On this day in 1977 Seattle Slew won the Belmont Stakes, the first horse to go all the way to the Triple Crown undefeated.

And it was on this day in Utah in 1997 that Michael Jordan, suffering from flu like symptoms, summoned enough energy to score 38 points and will the Bulls to a win in a series they would win in six games.

That’s This Day in Sports History for June 11.